The New York Yankees are heading back to the playoffs.

The Bronx Bombers overcame a late comeback by the Seattle Mariners and won Wednesday night’s game in extra innings. Nestor Cortes tossed six shutout innings as the Yankees won 2-1 despite Clay Holmes’ 13th blown save of the year.

WE GOT POSTSEASON BASEBALL IN THE BRONX! 💥 🎥 @SportsonPrime pic.twitter.com/hVX94AWEhM — YES Network (@YESNetwork) September 19, 2024

The offense was quiet all night. Anthony Rizzo drove in both runs. His RBI single in the second inning put the Yankees up 1-0, and an RBI double in the tenth gave them the lead for good. Justin Turner’s solo home run off Holmes in the eighth proved inconsequential.

Rizz in the clutch 🤌 pic.twitter.com/A0Fc8eG5r7 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 19, 2024

What did, however, were the Mariners’ continued baserunning mistakes. On Tuesday, it was Victor Robles trying to steal home in the first inning.

This time, it was an even weirder play. Star outfielder Julio Rodriguez started the inning as the extra runner and advanced to third on Cal Raleigh’s single. Randy Arozarena then struck out and lost his bat, forcing J-Rod to duck and move a little too far away from the bag.

What a play by Wells 😤 pic.twitter.com/cuINZOEXss — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 19, 2024

Cue Jazz Chisholm shouting to Austin Wells, and Rodriguez was picked off for the double play. Ian Hamilton then struck out Turner to earn the save and also teach the Mariners an important lesson: ALWAYS make sure the umpire calls time.

The Yankees sit five games ahead of Baltimore in the AL East and will go for the sweep in Seattle on Thursday afternoon. The first pitch is slated for 4:10 p.m. ET on YES.

But for now, let’s enjoy the champagne showers.