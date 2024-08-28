The New York Yankees lineup has always been built for power, and it was on full display in Sunday’s 10-3 win over the Colorado Rockies.

In the seventh inning, facing Rockies righty Jeff Criswell, the Bronx Bombers lived up to the name and then some. Juan Soto, Aaron Judge, and Giancarlo Stanton hit back-to-back-to-back home runs.

Soto and his solo shot started the barrage on Criswell’s first pitch. It was his 37th of the year—continuing his ongoing new career-high—and traveled 418 feet. Cue the handshake with team captain and next-man-up Aaron Judge, who already slugged his MLB-leading 50th homer earlier in the game.

But we all know that Judge is always looking to swing big, and swing big he did after Soto. In signature Yankee Stadium fashion, he went the opposite way for his 51st, albeit at a modest 379 feet. Ironically, he too connected on the first pitch he saw.

Enter Giancarlo Stanton, the oft-injured enigma who has enjoyed a rebirth in 2024. He took two pitches away, then mashed Criswell’s hanging slider to dead center. His traveled the farthest at 425 feet as the fans roared.

We all know what this Yankees lineup can do at its best. Let’s hope Soto, Judge, Stanton, and the rest of the lineup turn it into a deep October run.