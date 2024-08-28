New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge has primarily played center field this season to less than average results. His defensive runs saved (DRS) and outs above average (OAA) each stand at -4.

You’d never know based on Judge’s latest incredible catch, which occurred against the Washington Nationals in DC on Monday. With New York leading 2-0 with one out in the fourth and Nestor Cortes on the mound, former Yankees prospect Andres Chaparro hit a ball to deep left-center.

Not only did Aaron Judge make the leaping catch at the wall, but he also doubled Nats rookie James Wood off of first base.

The Yankees eventually won the game 5-2 and face Washington in the series’ rubber game on Wednesday. The first pitch is slated for 6:45 p.m. ET.