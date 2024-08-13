Juan Soto was 0 for 2 with three walks in his New York Yankees’ 12-2 loss to the lowly Chicago White Sox on Monday night.

On Tuesday, Soto led the way as he and his teammates answered back in a quietly grand fashion. Soto, after grounding out in the first inning, carried the offense the rest of the way with the first three home run game of his career.

Soto’s first blast, one of his signature opposite field shots, was a two-run bomb that opened the scoring in the third inning. He followed with solo homers in the fifth and seventh innings before capping his evening with a walk in the ninth.

Soto’s great night was helped by an equally excellent one from starter Nestor Cortes. New York’s crafty lefty looked the best he has in almost two years as he spun seven shutout innings, striking out nine and walking none. He allowed only three hits in his first quality start since July 5.

The Yankees will look to win the rubber game of the series on Wednesday night. The first pitch is slated for 8:10 p.m.