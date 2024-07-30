Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees boosted their bullpen hours before Tuesday’s 6 p.m. trade deadline.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported the Bronx Bombers have acquired right-handed reliever Mark Leiter Jr. from the Chicago Cubs. The Yankees sent infielder Benjamin Cowles and righty reliever Jack Neely to Wrigleyville in return.

Leiter should immediately slot into a setup role with the Yankees. His ERA isn’t pretty at 4.21, but his FIP is a stellar 2.11. He throws a variety of breaking pitches, mostly sinkers and splitters, and also features a curveball and sweeper. This helps him induce plenty of grounders and miss even more bats. His whiff rate is 37% and he averages over 13 strikeouts per nine innings (K/9).

It’s a bit of a homecoming for Mark Leiter Jr., even though he’s never once been in the Yankees’ system. His father, Mark Sr., debuted in New York in 1990, and his uncle Al played two stints in the Bronx as well.

The younger Leiter can now look forward to, most likely, becoming the Yankees’ main setup man. All too often have they relied on Luke Weaver to work multiple innings, or for Clay Holmes to get more than three outs. It’s also worth noting that while the Yankees’ bullpen ranks sixth with a 3.63 ERA, it ranks 17th with 8.86 K/9.

Thus, expect Mark Leiter Jr. to be the Yankees’ automatic strikeout guy out of the bullpen. Odds are he’ll see most of his action in the seventh or eighth innings. If Holmes struggles his way out of the closer’s job, Leiter is probably most likely to take the ball in the ninth.

New York still needs plenty of pieces, namely a righty-hitting infielder and a back-end arm. Brian Cashman has four hours left. Let’s see him really get to work.

The Yankees sit a half-game behind the first-place Baltimore Orioles in the AL East.

-Follow ESNY - Elite Sports NY on Google News to keep up with the latest New York sports news.

Josh Benjamin
Josh Benjamin has been a staff writer at ESNY since 2018. He has had opinions about everything, especially the Yankees and Knicks. He co-hosts the “Bleacher Creatures” podcast and is always looking for new pieces of sports history to uncover, usually with a Yankee Tavern chicken parm sub in hand.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR