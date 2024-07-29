Jazz Chisholm Jr. continued to impress against the Phillies on Monday, his second game as a Yankee.

After starting a key double play in the first inning, and at his first ever start at third base, Chisholm hit an opposite field solo home run in the second. It is one of three home runs the Yankees have hit off of Philadelphia righty Zack Wheeler. Aaron Judge and Ben Rice also had solo shots.

Ya like Jazz? pic.twitter.com/1eZuOsT3iZ — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 29, 2024

Statcast measured Chisholm’s home run at .348 feet with an exit velocity of 99.6 mph. Chisholm continues to make a good impression since being acquired from the Marlins for three minor leaguers on Saturday.

New York leads Philadelphia 3-0 after two innings.