Less than 24 hours after their worst loss of the season, the Yankees have gotten a career game from rookie Ben Rice.

The young first baseman has hit three home runs through seven innings, driving in seven total runs. Rice’s first was a simple leadoff shot, letting the Yankees make a statement to start the game.

Leadoff Launch 🍚 pic.twitter.com/IOQTLVYlMp — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 6, 2024

Rice’s second home run was even more clutch, a three-run blast that blew the game open in the fifth. Another three-run homer came in the seventh to give the Yankees a ten-run lead.

Needless to say, Ben Rice has done a good job auditioning to be the Yankees’ first baseman of the future. New York leads the Red Sox 14-4 through seven innings.