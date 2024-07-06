Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Less than 24 hours after their worst loss of the season, the Yankees have gotten a career game from rookie Ben Rice.

The young first baseman has hit three home runs through seven innings, driving in seven total runs. Rice’s first was a simple leadoff shot, letting the Yankees make a statement to start the game.

 

Rice’s second home run was even more clutch, a three-run blast that blew the game open in the fifth. Another three-run homer came in the seventh to give the Yankees a ten-run lead.

 

 

Needless to say, Ben Rice has done a good job auditioning to be the Yankees’ first baseman of the future. New York leads the Red Sox 14-4 through seven innings.

Josh Benjamin
Josh Benjamin has been a staff writer at ESNY since 2018. He has had opinions about everything, especially the Yankees and Knicks. He co-hosts the “Bleacher Creatures” podcast and is always looking for new pieces of sports history to uncover, usually with a Yankee Tavern chicken parm sub in hand.

