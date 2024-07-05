Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees’ cold streak will hopefully break soon, because first baseman Ben Rice continues to play well.

The rookie out of Dartmouth hit his first career home run in MLB in Thursday’s 8-4 loss to the Cincinnati Reds. Rice’s solo home run came off of former Yankee Frankie Montas in the fifth inning.

Statcast measured the shot into the Judge’s Chambers at 407 feet.

 

Rice is batting a healthy .262 and working great at-bats to a healthy .360 on-base percentage (OBP) to start his young career. The Yankees need him to keep that up as they open a must-win series against the rival Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on Friday.

-Follow ESNY - Elite Sports NY on Google News to keep up with the latest New York sports news.

Josh Benjamin
Josh Benjamin has been a staff writer at ESNY since 2018. He has had opinions about everything, especially the Yankees and Knicks. He co-hosts the “Bleacher Creatures” podcast and is always looking for new pieces of sports history to uncover, usually with a Yankee Tavern chicken parm sub in hand.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR