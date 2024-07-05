The Yankees’ cold streak will hopefully break soon, because first baseman Ben Rice continues to play well.

The rookie out of Dartmouth hit his first career home run in MLB in Thursday’s 8-4 loss to the Cincinnati Reds. Rice’s solo home run came off of former Yankee Frankie Montas in the fifth inning.

Statcast measured the shot into the Judge’s Chambers at 407 feet.

Ben Rice CRUSHES his 1st MLB home run! pic.twitter.com/mLZCBdiZTR — Talkin’ Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 4, 2024

Rice is batting a healthy .262 and working great at-bats to a healthy .360 on-base percentage (OBP) to start his young career. The Yankees need him to keep that up as they open a must-win series against the rival Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on Friday.