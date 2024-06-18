Yankees first baseman Ben Rice kept it simple with his first career hit in the majors. Facing righty Albert Suarez, Rice lined a single to right field to load the bases.

Rice offered a big gaping smile after time was called.

Ben Rice FIRST CAREER HIT! pic.twitter.com/If5VmccVdR — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) June 19, 2024

Rice was batting .275 with 15 home runs in the minors before getting promoted earlier Tuesday and flied out to left in his first at-bat.

The Yankees lead the Orioles 3-0 after three innings.