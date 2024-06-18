Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Yankees first baseman Ben Rice kept it simple with his first career hit in the majors. Facing righty Albert Suarez, Rice lined a single to right field to load the bases.

Rice offered a big gaping smile after time was called.

Rice was batting .275 with 15 home runs in the minors before getting promoted earlier Tuesday and flied out to left in his first at-bat.

The Yankees lead the Orioles 3-0 after three innings.

Josh Benjamin
Josh Benjamin has been a staff writer at ESNY since 2018. He has had opinions about everything, especially the Yankees and Knicks. He co-hosts the “Bleacher Creatures” podcast and is always looking for new pieces of sports history to uncover, usually with a Yankee Tavern chicken parm sub in hand.

