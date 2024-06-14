New York Yankees outfield prospect Everson Pereira recently underwent Tommy John surgery, per SNY’s Andy Martino. Gary Phillips of the Daily News added Pereira had his operation a few weeks back.

Not only does Pereira need it , but he already had it. https://t.co/HbDyxj0Hgs — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) June 14, 2024

Pereira, 23, has not played since May 14 and spent all of 2024 at Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre. He hit .265 with ten home runs and 27 RBI. Pereira made his debut with the Yankees last September and hit .151 in 27 games.

It’s hard to determine what Pereira’s next step is, at least as pertains to his future in New York. He’s out for the season but should still be ready to go by spring training. Unlike pitchers, position players only need 6-8 months of rehab compared to a year or more.

Except unfortunately for Pereira, the Yankees’ outfield appears set for the foreseeable future. The team owns the best record in baseball, there’s no clear or immediate need in the lineup or rotation, and Jasson Dominguez is waiting in the wings.

Assuming Juan Soto re-signs in free agency, Pereira’s path to the Bronx is as the fourth outfielder.

This gives general manager Brian Cashman two options, each as good as the other. He either lets Pereira rehab and try to make the big league club in spring training, or dangles his good old fashioned potential as trade bait next month, perhaps the winter.

Or Cashman can do something completely unexpected, re-sign Alex Verdugo along with Soto, and trade both Dominguez and Pereira in a yet-to-be-conceived blockbuster deal. And cue #YankeesTwitter literally melting down the platform and consuming itself while Elon Musk fiddles.

Jokes aside, this is very likely the end of Everson Pereira’s time with the Yankees. He’s a five-tool talent who can play all three outfield positions. There will be no shortage of interested teams.

The rest is in Cashman’s hands, and he rarely makes truly bad trades. He’ll find something to do with Pereira, be it in or out of pinstripes.