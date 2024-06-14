Yankees outfielder Alex Verdugo put his team on the board early in his return to Fenway Park.

Facing former teammate Bryan Bello, Verdugo hit a first-pitch sinker into Fenway’s legendary deep center field. Oddly enough, Statcast only measured it at 406 feet with exit velocity at 97.6 mph.

The Yankees took a quick 2-0 lead.

Verdugo celebrated as one would expect, especially after Red Sox Nation greeted him with boos. Not exactly a fair greeting since the man was sent to New York in a trade for a trio of minor leaguers.

The Yankees lead Boston 2-0 after one inning of play.