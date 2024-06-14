Yankees outfielder Alex Verdugo put his team on the board early in his return to Fenway Park.
Facing former teammate Bryan Bello, Verdugo hit a first-pitch sinker into Fenway’s legendary deep center field. Oddly enough, Statcast only measured it at 406 feet with exit velocity at 97.6 mph.
The Yankees took a quick 2-0 lead.
THAT'S OUR DUGIE 🐶🐶🐶 pic.twitter.com/EUtXEXGQU9
— YES Network (@YESNetwork) June 14, 2024
Verdugo celebrated as one would expect, especially after Red Sox Nation greeted him with boos. Not exactly a fair greeting since the man was sent to New York in a trade for a trio of minor leaguers.
The Yankees lead Boston 2-0 after one inning of play.