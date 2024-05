New York Yankees captain and star outfielder Aaron Judge opened the scoring in grand fashion on Wednesday night. Facing Twins righty Pablo Lopez in the first inning, the big righty launched a solo home run into the third deck in left field.

Statcast measured Judge’s homer at 467 feet with an exit velocity at 114 mph.

AARON JUDGE HITS ONE 467 FEET! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/jBTKbZVbf4 — MLB (@MLB) May 15, 2024

The Yankees tacked on two more runs and currently lead the Twins 3-0 in the fifth inning.