The Yankees trailed 4-0 early in their Opening Day matchup with the rival Houston Astros, and still refused to blink. Super utility man Oswaldo Cabrera tied the game with a long solo home run off of Rafael Montero.

Statcast measured Cabrera’s homer at 381 feet with an exit velocity of 99.6 mph.

Oswaldo Cabrera ties up the ball game in Houston! #OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/ZkSBaPigpA — MLB (@MLB) March 28, 2024

The Yankees and Astros are tied 4-4 in the sixth inning.