Juan Soto’s spectacular spring with the New York Yankees continued at Steinbrenner Field on Sunday. Facing Atlanta Braves righty Patrick Halligan, the Yankees’ new star outfielder blasted a 91 mph fastball 447 feet to right-center field.

The home run put the Yankees ahead 7-6 after New York trailed 4-0 and 6-2.

The Yankees later added a run on catcher Jose Trevino’s solo home run. Stay tuned to ESNY for more highlights from spring training!