Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced Saturday morning that infielder Oswald Peraza will shut down for six to eight weeks with a strained shoulder.

Oswald Peraza won't throw for the next six to eight weeks due to a subscapularis strain in his right shoulder, per Aaron Boone (down in Fort Myers). Peraza is expected to speak this afternoon at #Yankees camp in Tampa, so we'll have his reaction to the news later on. — Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) March 9, 2024

Peraza was competing to be the Yankees’ primary utility infielder this season and noticeably struggled early in spring training. He looked uncomfortable in the field and didn’t register a single hit in eight plate appearances. Not a good look for someone the Yankees see as a potential future lineup fixture.

With Opening Day out of play, it makes most sense that super utility player Oswaldo Cabrera gets more infield reps. However, he’s only 1 for 21 in a rough spring of his own.

This could, in turn, open the door for someone like Jorbit Vivas. He and lefty Victor Gonzalez were acquired from the Dodgers in the Trey Sweeney trade. Though Gonzalez was the clear target, don’t sleep on Vivas. He’s only batting .143 in spring training, but his two hits are home runs and he’s drawn four walks in 18 plate appearances.

Vivas also hit .269 across Double and Triple-A in the Dodgers’ system last year and slugged 13 homers, and then added 25 steals for good measure. Oh, and he’s also a left-handed bat among the Yankees’ sea of righties.

Regardless of who takes over for Oswald Peraza, he has no choice but to come back in his best form and then some. Essentially, he has to hope all of his struggles this spring are because of this shoulder strain. He’s almost 24 and only a .191 hitter in 70 career MLB games compared to .273 in his minor league career. Peraza also made a point to improve his power and contact in the last couple of years while toiling away in the farm system.

Oswald Peraza will likely return sometime in May. Hopefully, he finds his swing during rehab. If he does, there’s a path to him finding a regular role in the Bronx.

Otherwise, he can look forward to life as a trade chip.