Star outfielder Juan Soto continued to show how perfect a fit he’ll be on the New York Yankees with another spring training home run.

Facing Tigers righty Matt Manning on Sunday, Soto clubbed a solo shot deep to right-center field. The home run capped an eight-pitch at-bat and traveled 405 feet. Statcast measured the exit velocity at 106.5 mph.

Soto is batting an eye-popping .714 in spring training with a 3.064 OPS. Three home runs and seven RBI later, the regular season needs to hurry up and arrive.

Josh Benjamin
Josh Benjamin has been a staff writer at ESNY since 2018. He has had opinions about everything, especially the Yankees and Knicks. He co-hosts the “Bleacher Creatures” podcast and is always looking for new pieces of sports history to uncover, usually with a Yankee Tavern chicken parm sub in hand.

