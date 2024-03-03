Star outfielder Juan Soto continued to show how perfect a fit he’ll be on the New York Yankees with another spring training home run.

Facing Tigers righty Matt Manning on Sunday, Soto clubbed a solo shot deep to right-center field. The home run capped an eight-pitch at-bat and traveled 405 feet. Statcast measured the exit velocity at 106.5 mph.

Dude just keeps raking. Juan Soto mashes his THIRD spring dinger in pinstripes. Watch LIVE: https://t.co/aRu5PF6iD2 pic.twitter.com/Ku4ApttS1K — YES Network (@YESNetwork) March 3, 2024

Soto is batting an eye-popping .714 in spring training with a 3.064 OPS. Three home runs and seven RBI later, the regular season needs to hurry up and arrive.