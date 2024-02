Juan Soto showed the fans exactly why the Yankees traded for him in Sunday’s spring training tilt against Toronto.

Facing Blue Jays righty Trevor Richards, Soto slugged a three-run home run off the scoreboard to make it 7-1 Yankees.

Statcast measured Soto's home run at 428 feet with an exit velocity of 110.1 mph.