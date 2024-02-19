Spring training is underway and, like general manager Brian Cashman said last week, the New York Yankees don’t seem to be “pencils down.”

Appearing on MLB Network, insider Jon Morosi reported the Bronx Bombers still have “serious interest” in reigning NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell.

Additionally, MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported the big lefty does indeed have an offer on the table from the Yankees. However, the Angels and Giants remain engaged too.

Snell remains the biggest free agent left on the market along with former Yankee Jordan Montgomery. New York reportedly offered Snell a five-year, $150 million deal which he turned down. However, Bob Nightengale at USA Today adds the front office has approached him with a shorter contract offering more money per year.

Blake Snell posted a 2.25 ERA in San Diego last year and took home his second Cy Young despite leading MLB in walks. He still managed 234 strikeouts in 180 innings and is now one of seven pitchers to win the award in both leagues.

And as we’ve discussed before, Snell’s high walks are by design despite having a mid-to-high 90s fastball. He prefers pitching to the corners and generating whiffs with his curveball. Why throw the ball over the plate regularly and risk allowing more home runs? Now, imagine this type of pitcher in the tiny (but wonderful) chicken coop that is Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees also have some exciting pitching prospects to watch, namely righties Chase Hampton and Will Warren. Nestor Cortes also seems healthy and Clarke Schmidt is another year older as a starter. New York doesn’t necessarily need Blake Snell.

But as of now, it looks like the Yankees have indeed made Snell the best offer thus far. Scott Boras hasn’t countered it…yet.

We all know it, but now let’s actually say it. It’s looking more like the Yankees signing Blake Snell is not a matter of if, but when.