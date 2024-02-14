The Yankees have an agreement with righty reliever Lou Trivino, according to SNY’s Andy Martino.

Lou Trivino does have an agreement with the Yankees, pending physical — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) February 14, 2024

Trivino, 32, came to the Yankees from the Oakland A’s as part of the failed Frankie Montas trade in 2022. Trivino proved to be the only positive of the deal, turning in a 1.66 ERA with New York compared to a 6.47 mark in Oakland that year. He was all set to come back in 2023 before Tommy John surgery cost him the season.

But who says you can’t go home? Trivino is back with the Yankees and at a perfect time. Right-hander Scott Effross is recovering from back surgery and out until the summer. Count Lou Trivino as another groundball specialist in the bullpen until he recovers.

It’s not a big move, but maybe a sneaky good one. Look at Trivino’s 2022 season as a prime example. He left the crumbling Oakland A’s and almost became a brand new pitcher with the Yankees. He clearly worked well with Matt Blake and Mike Harkey, and they should pick up right where they left off two years back.

The only real downside to signing Lou Trivino, if there is one at all, is that he’s probably not immediately available. He had his Tommy John operation last May, and recovery for pitchers is often 12 months minimum. More likely he joins the team in June, maybe even July.

But even without him contributing from the get-go, Lou Trivino gives the Yankees more depth. General manager Brian Cashman knows bullpens and was probably waiting for Trivino’s market to adjust before bringing him back to the Bronx. The Yankees made another small bullpen move on Wednesday, acquiring lefty Clayton Andrews from the Brewers.

Now, they just need to hope Lou Trivino and his elbow hold up and stay healthy as he enters the home stretch of his recovery.