The Yankees have re-signed right-handed pitcher Luke Weaver to a one-year, $2 million contract. Robert Murray at FanSided was first with the agreement, which also includes an option for next season.

Free-agent pitcher Luke Weaver and the New York Yankees are in agreement on a one-year, $2 million contract, pending physical, according to a source familiar with the deal. The deal includes a club option for 2025 and can max out at $8.25 million. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) January 11, 2024

The Yankees claimed Weaver, 30, off of waivers from the Mariners in mid-September. He made three starts with the Bronx Bombers, posting a 3.38 ERA. Weaver also pitched for the Cincinnati Reds in 2023, and his career also includes stints with the Cardinals and Diamondbacks.

This is little more than a depth signing for the Yankees. Weaver might have looked good in New York, but a 4.46 FIP implies luck and/or overachieving. In 29 games (25 starts) on the year, across three teams, he had a 6.40 ERA and 5.61 FIP. Weaver’s career ERA is also a hefty 5.14.

And so will begin the latest Yankees spring training dance, depending on if Brian Cashman lands the big-name starter he seeks. Weaver will start a couple of Grapefruit League games. He might get multiple innings out of the bullpen. If he pitches well, he might be the mop-up reliever and first man on deck in case there’s an injury in the rotation.

Or, if the Yankees go the bullpen route, pitching coach Matt Blake molds Luke Weaver into Michael King v2.0. New York sent the dynamic young righty to the Padres in a blockbuster trade for Juan Soto. Perhaps Weaver takes over as a high-leverage reliever who can go multiple innings?

Whatever Luke Weaver is for the Yankees next year, they know what they’re doing with him. College arms are Cashman’s bread and butter and Weaver starred at Florida State before he was drafted in 2014. If he doesn’t find work with the Yankees next year, he’ll at least have unlocked something to keep other teams interested.