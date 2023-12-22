I know we’re all licking our wounds over losing Yoshinobu Yamamoto to the Dodgers, but let’s shift our focus to Frankie Montas.

Yes, he still exists! And though a Jordan Montgomery reunion might be a “sexier” target, Montas deserves a look too. How quickly we forget in his lone appearance for the Yankees in 2023, he pitched 1.1 scoreless innings!

But more importantly, even though he came to New York injured, Frankie Montas was in fact once the undeniable ace in Oakland. He had a 3.70 ERA with the A’s and led the AL in starts in 2021. Surely, he deserves a shot at a comeback season, does he not?

And oddly enough, Montas’ market thus far seems limited to…the New York Yankees. Gary Phillips at The New York Daily News reported the Bronx Bombers could indeed pursue a reunion with Montas. Bleacher Report’s Zachary Rymer added the rival Rays as possibly interested, but it’s been a quiet winter for Montas so far.

But now that Yamamoto is off the board, the rest of the pitching market will take shape. We can probably expect both Montgomery and recent NL Cy Young-winner Blake Snell to sign soon. Second-tier arms like Marcus Stroman may soon follow.

Where does that leave Montas? Unfortunately, probably scrounging for crumbs. Major shoulder surgery means he’s almost certainly headed for a one-year “prove it” deal. There may be some added incentives, but he isn’t getting a multiyear contract.

Simply put, the Yankees are desperate enough that maybe Frankie Montas should be a priority. Let’s take a look at the rotation as it currently stands:

Gerrit Cole

Carlos Rodon

Nestor Cortes

Clarke Schmidt

Open competition between prospects

Not exactly the picture of stability. Cole just won a Cy Young and isn’t a concern. The same with Rodon, whose Stuff+ shows his pitches still move well and he even acknowledge he struggled with pitch selection last year.

But after those two? Spin the wheel and see what happens. Cortes could be due a rebound year, but is coming off a year full of shoulder trouble. Clarke Schmidt has one year of experience as a starter and isn’t too far off from his ceiling.

However, adding a healthy Montas to the mix offers an iota of extra security. Again, he eats innings and posted an overall Stuff+ of 118 in 2021, his last full season. Even if he isn’t a traditional ace by New York standards, he’s more than capable of being a reliable No. 3, 4, or 5.

The Yankees can afford him and, and general manager Brian Cashman needs to restock his rotation. Make the deal happen.