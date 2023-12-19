The New York Yankees are talking with beloved former outfielder Bernie Williams about joining YES Network’s broadcast team. Andrew Marchand of the Post reported that both parties were indeed engaged about the one-time batting champ becoming part of the TV team.

The YES Network already has its fair share of ex-Yankees. Williams’ former teammates Paul O’Neill and David Cone have been two regulars for years along with John “Flash” Flaherty. Jeff Nelson and Todd Frazier have gotten involved more recently.

Marchand further reported that ideally, Williams would start as an in-studio analyst with Bob Lorenz and Jack Curry.

Granted, it’s not as though Bernie Williams is a stranger to the YES booth. He’s at Yankee Stadium fairly often, usually to perform the national anthem or “Take Me Out To The Ballgame” on guitar. He usually sits with Michael Kay and O’Neill/Cone for at least an inning and discusses his Tune In To Lung Health initiative between swapping stories.

And furthermore, why not bring Bernie Williams aboard? He was a lifelong Yankee and one of the most popular players of his time. He is undoubtedly the secret fifth member of the legendary Core Four.

Four World Series championships. An AL batting title. Five All-Star selections and four Gold Gloves in center field. All while roars of “Bern, Baby, Bern” rained down from the rafters at old Yankee Stadium. Make no mistake, Bernie Williams is right up there with Don Mattingly in terms of most popular ex-Yankees.

That popularity would only grow as a broadcaster. Williams is friendly, funny, and knows baseball. Be it at a desk or in the booth, fans will take right to him.

And with that, there’s only one real way to end. Let’s channel some Bob Sheppard.

Your attention, please! Ladies and gentlemen, now broadcasting for the Yankees, NUMBER 51, BERNIE. WILLIAMS.