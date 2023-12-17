Tommy DeVito, Aaron Rodgers drama, and a number of key showdowns headlines NFL WEEK 15, and the current ESPN BET NFL promo will score $250 in bonus bets with code ELITE.

ESPN BET Sportsbook NJ, PA, VA, MD, WV, MA, KS, KY, LA, TN, CO, AZ, IA, IL, IN, MI, OH Must be 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. GET BONUS PROMO CODE: ELITE SIGNUP BONUS BET ANYTHING,

GET $250 BONUS WITH CODE ELITE CLAIM OFFER

Nobody knows what’s in store today across a schedule featuring plenty of tough-to-size up games, but it’s quite clear that the ESPN BET NFL promo is the best sportsbook offer available to take on games like Bears-Browns, Giants-Saints, and Cowboys-Bills among others.

ESPN BET NFL Promo for Week 15

Let’s take a practical view of how the ESPN BET NFL promo will work for players who lock in Sunday.

Let’s say you’re buying into the Tommy DeVito hype and believe the Giants will continue their improbable resurgence with a fourth straight victory today when they take on the Saints. There’s two ways you can go about this:

You can take the Giants to beat the Saints outright at plus-money. Or…

You can take the Giants to cover the 4.5 to 5-point spread as a bit of a hedge.

When you use the ESPN BET NFL promo, you can bet either of these outcomes to trigger the $250 bonus or you can bet other markets like quarters, halves, team to score first, game props (touchdown scorers, yardage totals, etc.). Either way, with $250 in bonus bets coming your way, this is one of the best offers available from any operator this weekend.

How the ESPN BET NFL Promo Compares

As it looks to eat into the massive market share established by the likes of DraftKings and FanDuel, ESPN BET has broken into 17 legal online sports betting markets (sorry for those of you in New York) with an offer that triggers $250 in bonus bets. That offer has been in place since its November launch, but even with the NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl 58 ahead in the distance, it’s fair to wonder if the app will scale back its offer in the coming weeks.

Why?

Typically speaking, when a brand enters a new market (through expansion or new state launch), that is the time to make an impression on prospective users, so apps like ESPN BET come with their best effort. Once the freshness of the market entry fades, so do the offers.

There’s nothing confirmed to date about the future of the ESPN BET NFL promo, but football bettors can be reasonably confident that a better offer won’t be on the way.

How to Get the Sportsbook App

To gett the ESPN BET NFL promo, simply click here and use code ELITE when prompted.