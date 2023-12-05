The New York Yankees are acquiring lefty outfielder Alex Verdugo from the Boston Red Sox, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Boston is receiving three right-handed pitchers, headlined by reliever Greg Weissert.

BREAKING: The New York Yankees are acquiring outfielder Alex Verdugo in a trade with the Boston Red Sox for right-handeres Richard Fitts, Greg Weissert and Nicholas Judice, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 6, 2023

I guess I’ll have to eat my words. The Yankees did indeed acquire Alex Verdugo from the Red Sox, but didn’t give up Gleyber Torres.

Verdugo hit .264 with 13 homers and a .745 OPS last season. He figures to slot into at least one of the Yankees’ outfield spots, probably in left field.

So what does this mean for Juan Soto? Jack Curry of the YES Network reported talks were ongoing moments before Passan broke news of this trade. There’s also the out-of-this-world chance that Brian Cashman could now flip Verdugo to the Padres in a deal for Soto.

However, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman says that is not the case. The Yankees are still very much in on Juan Soto and could move Aaron Judge to center field from right if Cashman makes the deal. Talk about an outfield makeover!

In Weissert, the Red Sox gain a sidearming righty with a biting slider. It’s likely Alex Cora will try him out in a high-leverage bullpen role and he can otherwise work middle relief innings. It’s a sad New York exit for the Long Island native, but he’ll have better opportunities to pitch in Boston.

In the meantime, we can hurry up and wait for the Yankees to make their next move, be it Juan Soto or somebody else.