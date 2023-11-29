The Yankees and Padres are “exchanging names” on a potential deal for outfielder Juan Soto, per SNY’s Andy Martino. However, both sides are still far from an agreement.

Martino added that San Diego is seeking young pitchers “in the Michael King/Clarke Schmidt category” and “top prospects/rookies like Jasson Dominguez and Anthony Volpe.”

Soto, 25, is entering his final year of arbitration and could earn $30 million or more in 2024. He hit .275 with 35 home runs and 109 RBI last season, plus a 155 wRC+. Soto also led MLB in walks for the third time in his career.

If both San Diego and the Yankees have gotten to the point of exchanging names, buckle up. Both sides are clearly motivated to make a deal and will keep talking. The Padres can’t afford to keep Soto on the cusp of free agency. Worse yet, their rotation needs at least two cheap young arms headed into next season.

And as we’ve covered before, the Yankees can absolutely provide. In fact, there’s probably no other organization in baseball who can offer the arms San Diego seeks. The Juan Soto trade sweepstakes truly could be the Yankees’ to lose.

And as to what the Padres are asking back? Let’s cool our jets and take Dominguez and Volpe off the table. Both are far too talented to give up for someone who may just be a one-year rental. Schmidt is absolutely a possibility, though the multitalented King may be a big ask. The Yankees, thankfully, have plenty more young pitching to offer.

Rather, this could finally make the Yankees choose between Oswald Peraza or Gleyber Torres. This also gives the Padres some extra MLB talent as some fallback insurance for any younger and inexperienced pitching. Knowing Brian Cashman, he’ll probably find a way to land infielder Ha-Seong Kim along with Juan Soto.

The more this story develops, it seems a matter of not if the Yankees land Soto, but when. Stay tuned.