The New York Mets have agreed on a one-year, $13 million deal with right-handed starter Luis Severino, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand first reported that both sides were nearing a deal.

Right-hander Luis Severino and the New York Mets are finalizing a one-year, $13 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. Severino, 29, will join the Mets and a rotation in significant need of help after spending his eight-year career with the New York Yankees. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 29, 2023

Severino came up with the Yankees and spent the last eight years with the Yankees. He debuted in 2015 and posted a 2.89 ERA in 11 starts before a sophomore slump. Severino then established himself as the Yankees’ unquestioned ace the next two years, with a 3.18 ERA and 3.01 FIP.

And then, the wheels fell off and set Luis Severino on the crash course to his 6.65 mark in 2023. He posted a 2.31 ERA in the first half of 2018, but tipped pitches after the All-Star Break to an inflated 5.57 ERA the rest of the way. Ongoing shoulder trouble limited him to three starts in 2019, and he missed all of 2020 with Tommy John surgery. He didn’t return until late 2021 and made four appearances out of the bullpen.

Severino bounced back to top form in 2022, but still struggled with injuries and hit rock bottom last season. And yet, the Mets are gambling $13 million of owner Steve Cohen’s fortune on him.

Lucky for Luis Severino, he should find a fresh start in Flushing. Former Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza is the Mets’ new manager, so there’s familiarity. Pitching coach Jeremy Hefner also has a growing reputation.

Severino also has a chance to re-establish himself as a solid No. 2. As of now, Kodai Senga is the favored ace barring any more moves from team president David Stearns. The Mets might not be done either, as they’re reportedly interested in Japanese free agent Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Severino has his risks, mostly health-related, but may still have something left in the tank. It’ll be interesting to see if he can find a redemption arc on the other side of the Subway Series.