The Yankees have traded left-handed outfielder and first baseman Jake Bauers to the Milwaukee Brewers, per a team announcement. In return, the Yankees received minor league outfielders Jace Avina and Brian Sanchez.

Bauers enjoyed something of a career revival with the Yankees after washing out in both Tampa Bay, Seattle, and Cleveland. The Yankees picked him up last summer and assigned him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, where his rebirth began in 2023. Bauers hit .359 with 11 home runs and a 1.382 OPS in 24 games for the RailRiders before the Yankees promoted him.

Jake Bauers rewarded the Yankees’ faith in him on the MLB level. He only hit .202 and struck out way more than he walked, but still slugged 12 home runs in 84 games. Bauers’ signature performance was a two-homer game against the Dodgers in June.

He should serve a similar role in Milwaukee, perhaps also battling Rowdy Tellez for the starting first baseman’s job.

The Yankees’ return, meanwhile, is just minor league depth since Bauers didn’t factor into plans for 2024. What the Yankees do with both Avina and Sanchez, however, remains to be seen.

Avina turned 20 last season and spent the whole year playing A-ball for Carolina. He hit .233 and struck out 118 times in 99 games, but also took his walks to the tune of a .373 on-base percentage (OBP). Avina also hit 14 home runs with an .815 OPS.

Sanchez offers more intrigue as a left-handed bat, but the 19-year-old Venezuelan’s sample size is just too small. He hit .297 with moderate power, but no home runs in 33 games in last year’s Dominican Summer League. Neither he nor Avina will be on the big league club’s radar for at least a couple of years.

In the meantime, the Yankees have cleared some much-needed space in the outfield. What’s next after Jake Bauers? Signing Cody Bellinger? Trading Juan Soto?

We’ll soon find out.