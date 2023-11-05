Sign up with our Caesars promo code to place a big bet on Sunday Night Football. The Bills are 2.5-point underdogs on the road against the Bengals. New customers can use this offer to place an aggressive wager on the spread or any other market.

This is one of the best primetime matchups of the season. Joe Burrow appears healthy, meaning that Cincinnati is a key contender in the AFC. They are coming off of a huge win over the 49ers. Josh Allen and the Bills have been inconsistent this season, but their best will still cause any team troubles. Explore all of the player props and totals before placing your first wager on Caesars Sportsbook.

Best Caesars Promo Code for Bills vs. Bengals

We haven’t seen the best out of Burrow until last week. He threw for 283 yards, completing 87.5% of his passes. That rate was the best of his career.

On the other side, Allen missed practice on Wednesday with a shoulder injury. This will be the first time that Buffalo has been back to Paycor Stadium since the incident with Damar Hamlin. He has recovered, but Hamlin is not expected to play in this matchup. These are just some of the boosts you can find on the Caesars app.

Joe Mixon over 69.5 rush yards and a TD (+240)

Stefon Diggs and Ja’Marr Chase each over 7.5 receptions (+325)

Dalton Kincaid over 4.5 receptions and a TD (+425)

Bengals win and Joe Burrow over 249.5 pass yards (+180)

Josh Allen over 274.5 pass yards and over 1.5 pass TDs (+190)

NFL Futures for the Super Bowl & Division Winners

The 49ers did have the best odds to win the Super Bowl, but the Chiefs have returned as the favorite. There are also future wagers for division winners, regular season wins, and teams to make the playoffs. The Bills and Bengals need a win on Sunday night to stay in contention in their divisions. Buffalo is chasing Miami, while Cincinnati is two wins behind Baltimore.

