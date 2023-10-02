The New York Yankees are expected to bring back manager Aaron Boone in 2024, according to SNY’s Andy Martino. The team just finished the season fourth in the AL East at 82-80, Boone’s first year in which New York missed the playoffs.

Now, per Martino, the Yankees’ skipper will return for a seventh season in the Bronx. He also added the Yankees higher-ups will meet Wednesday to discuss what general manager Brian Cashman called a “disaster.”

Boone has managed the Yankees since 2018 and owns a 509-361 record in his six seasons.

Now, he gets to keep his job despite one of the worst Yankees seasons in recent memory. From Aaron Judge missing two months with an injury to the lineup playing catch-up from the start, 2023 truly was a lost campaign. However, Boone never stopped supporting his players throughout every obstacle, every piece of adversity.

Better yet, Boone never lost his players’ support. Even when it seemed like the team couldn’t buy a win, let alone score a run, they stuck with him. Management, from Cashman to owner Hal Steinbrenner, seems ready to blame the lost season on injuries.

But don’t expect the Yankees to be complacent. Judge, ever the team captain, has already called for more “urgency” among other changes. Namely, how New York’s supposed top-notch analytics team utilizes its data and also communicating it to the players “in the right format.”

Meanwhile, it’s clear Aaron Boone was never the problem in New York. It was a front office gambling on moves that, though initially a good idea, just didn’t work out. Cashman and Boone were just the easiest ones to blame. In reality, that’s baseball, Suzyn.

Managers are measured in wins and losses. Boone’s record, even without a World Series win, speaks for itself. With 2024 likely to be playoffs or bust, count on him to rally his troops yet again.