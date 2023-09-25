MLB’s 2023 regular season is just about in the books. For the first time since 2016, the Yankees won’t be participating in October baseball. That’s an unfortunate series of events, which will hopefully lead to some changes this winter. After all, we don’t want to see the Bombers fighting to remain over .500 this late in the season next year.

The Yankees haven’t won a World Series since 2009. They also haven’t even appeared in a Fall Classic since then. But still, is the Yankees’ 28th title all but guaranteed for 2024? It will if history repeats itself from the last time New York reached the pinnacle of the baseball world.

Here’s the proof:

Wait a minute 2007: Yankees player wins MVP

2008: Yankees miss playoffs

2009: Yankees win World Series 2022: Yankees player wins MVP

2023: Yankees miss playoffs

2024: NEXT YEAR IS THE YEAR LETS GOOOOO — Addison (@YankeeWRLD) September 24, 2023

Facts are facts, folks. We don’t make the rules, we just have to follow them.

Of course, that 2007 American League MVP Award went to third baseman Alex Rodriguez. In Joe Girardi’s first year as manager, the Yankees went 89-73 in 2008, missing the playoffs in the final year of the old Yankee Stadium.

However, that led to a big offseason of spending. It included big-money deals for CC Sabathia, Mark Teixeira, and A.J. Burnett. Those moves, among others, led to a World Series win over the Phillies.

As we can see above, we’re two-thirds of the way through this pattern again. Aaron Judge won the 2022 American League MVP Award, and the Yankees were just eliminated from postseason contention over the weekend. All that’s left is to win the World Series!

Someone in the replies also mentioned that a Japanese player won 2009 World Series MVP honors (Hideki Matsui). Naturally, this means the Yankees will sign Yoshinobu Yamamoto to a huge contract and he’ll take Matsui’s place in this pattern. It only makes sense, right?

Either way, after a lost season like the one we just witnessed, Yankee fans need to take any glimpse of positivity they can get. This will do for the time being.

You can reach Matt Musico at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.