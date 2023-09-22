On the heels of a disappointing season, will the Yankees make sweeping changes ahead of 2024? Could that include manager Aaron Boone getting a pink slip? Not if it’s up to slugger Aaron Judge.

The outfielder has already been public about his support for Boone and why he thinks he’s the right guy to lead the Bombers moving forward. Both Judge and Boone were asked about the skipper’s future on Thursday in the Bronx.

Unsurprisingly, Boone gave a non-answer regarding what his Yankees fate could be (quotes via NJ.com):

As far as my job, I don’t really have any thought on it. That’s ultimately not my decision. My job is to try as best I can to get this team ready to go and put us in the best position not only tonight but moving forward. I’m going to continue to do that to the best of my ability.

When Judge was asked about it (again), this is what he said:

I’ve been here with Boonie since 2018 when he first came in. Through the whole process, the biggest thing that stuck out to me about Aaron Boone is his commitment to the players, on a daily basis how he sticks up for us.

As a player that’s what you want in a manager. You want somebody that’s going to be fighting in the trenches with you, someone who’s main goal is to go out there and win today’s game and bring a championship back to New York.

In what ways can a manager stick up for his players? He can obviously back them up when speaking with the media. However, this translates to Judge and other Yankees loving Boone’s willingness to get ejected to voice his displeasure to umpires.

Obviously, his infamous “Savages in the Box” rant is one that sticks out in the memories of many. His comments after getting ejected the other day got caught on a hot mic, and it was glorious:

"I know you have the biggest zone in the league. You must fucking know it too" 💀 HOT MICS as Aaron Boone gets ejected pic.twitter.com/NKXZdXGwOz — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) September 20, 2023

I mean, of course the players are going to love this. Even though Boone has racked up ejections and fines at an alarming rate to begin his managerial career, it’s that kind of stuff that always earns him points in the clubhouse.

Clearly, that’s the case for those currently on the Yankees’ roster. And since Aaron Judge is the highest-paid player in franchise history and is also the team captain, his opinion weighs heavily whenever he speaks to those in the front office.

