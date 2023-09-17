Jun 4, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) hits a two run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Yankees rookie Anthony Volpe continued his second-half power showcase while flashing the clutch bat on Sunday.

Facing Pirates righty Andre Jackson in the seventh inning, Volpe launched a game-tying solo shot into the deepest part of PNC Park. It was Volpe’s 21st home run of the season.

Statcast measured it at 417 feet and 104.1 mph off the bat.

New York and Pittsburgh remain tied 2-2 in the seventh inning.

-Follow ESNY - Elite Sports NY on Google News to keep up with the latest New York sports news.

Josh Benjamin
Josh Benjamin has been a staff writer at ESNY since 2018. He has had opinions about everything, especially the Yankees and Knicks. He co-hosts the “Bleacher Creatures” podcast and is always looking for new pieces of sports history to uncover, usually with a Yankee Tavern chicken parm sub in hand.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR