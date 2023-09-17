Yankees rookie Anthony Volpe continued his second-half power showcase while flashing the clutch bat on Sunday.

Facing Pirates righty Andre Jackson in the seventh inning, Volpe launched a game-tying solo shot into the deepest part of PNC Park. It was Volpe’s 21st home run of the season.

Statcast measured it at 417 feet and 104.1 mph off the bat.

New York and Pittsburgh remain tied 2-2 in the seventh inning.