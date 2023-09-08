A couple of weeks ago, we wondered if the Yankees would ever win another game. All of a sudden, they’re hot (thanks to Jasson Dominguez and some others). They’ll look to keep things going this weekend in the Bronx vs. the Brewers.

Will it also be a homecoming for third baseman Josh Donaldson? We’ll have to wait and see. But for now, here are the probable pitching matchups.

Friday at 7:05 pm ET: Luis Severino vs. Colin Rea

There was a brief period where Luis Severino looked like he was back to his old self. And then he ran into the buzzsaw also known as the Astros. While New York ended up winning the game, Sevy allowed four runs on six hits, one walk, and three strikeouts in four innings. This will be his third career start against the Brewers, and his first since 2018.

Colin Rea has a 5.07 ERA through 21 appearances (20 starts) this season. That amount of playing time is a career-high mark. He only lasted 4.1 innings in his last appearance against the Phillies, but Rea escaped with only two earned runs to his name. The hurler will be facing the Yankees for the second time in his career, but the last time it happened was in 2016.

Saturday at 2:05 pm ET: Michael King vs. Wade Miley

Michael King will look to continue making a case for the Yankees to keep him in the rotation. The experiment is going well so far. Through four starts (13.2 innings), King has posted a 1.98 ERA and 1.10 WHIP. His most recent outing in Houston was his longest, allowing one run on five hits, no walks, and four strikeouts in five innings.

Wade Miley continues to be a solid back-of-the-rotation starter. He’s thrown 100 innings on the nose this year and has produced a 3.33 ERA with a 1.14 WHIP. Miley allowed four runs on four hits, three walks, and four strikeouts in 6.1 innings during his last start, which was against the Phillies. The 13-year vet owns a 5.68 lifetime ERA in 12 starts vs. the Yankees. However, he’s faced them just once since the start of 2020.

Sunday at 1:35 pm ET: Gerrit Cole vs. Corbin Burnes

After allowing six runs in four innings against the Red Sox on August 19th, Gerrit Cole has been back to his usual self. He’s 3-0 with a 1.83 ERA and 25 strikeouts in his last 19.2 innings pitched. Cole owns a 3.62 lifetime ERA against the Brewers in 87 innings. His only start vs. Milwaukee since the start of 2020 happened last year. He struck out eight in five innings but also allowed four runs during the outing.

Corbin Burnes has racked up the innings again for the Brewers. With 171 frames in his back pocket, he’s now tossed at least 167 in each of his last three seasons. He’s had some uneven results in his last five starts. The righty is on a one-good-start-one-bad-start trend right now. If that continues, he’s bound for a good one after allowing four runs on seven hits, no walks, and seven strikeouts in six innings against the Pirates.

