Yankees rookie outfielder Jasson Dominguez continued his impressive start to his MLB career with his first home run at Yankee Stadium.

Dominguez’s solo home run gave the Yankees a 2-1 lead. He has three home runs in his first five MLB games. Statcast measured it at 383 feet and 110.2 mph off the bat.

The Yankees lead the Tigers 3-1 in the fourth inning.