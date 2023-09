Giancarlo Stanton hit his 400th career home run in style.

Facing Detroit Tigers righty Jose Cisnero, Stanton hit a two-run shot to break a 1-1 tie and give the Yankees the lead. Statcast measured the home run at 451 feet with an exit velocity of 116.8 mph.

A 451-ft blast for Home Run No. 4⃣0⃣0⃣@Giancarlo818 💪 pic.twitter.com/fXgulppxh2 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 6, 2023

The Yankees lead 3-1 through six innings.