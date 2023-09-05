The Yankees began their road trip with a 61-66 record. After going 7-3 during that span (including six wins in their last seven), they come home to face the Tigers just one game under .500.

If you’re thinking New York just faced Detroit, that’s because they did. The Bombers took three of four at Comerica Park last week. Here are the probable pitching matchups at the moment.

Tuesday at 7:05 pm ET: Gerrit Cole vs. Alex Faedo

Gerrit Cole will look to continue making his Cy Young case with his second straight start against the Tigers. Last week in Detroit, he allowed two runs on four hits, two walks, and seven strikeouts in six innings.

Alex Faedo has a 4.89 ERA through 12 appearances (11 starts). His most recent outing was his first out of the bullpen in 2023. He tossed a scoreless inning against the White Sox. Faedo allowed 11 base runners (seven hits, four walks) and three runs in 4.2 innings during his last start, which came against the Astros. This will be his first career start against the Yankees.

Wednesday at 7:05 pm ET: Clarke Schmidt vs. Matt Manning

Clarke Schmidt will continue trying to make his case to be part of the Yankees’ rotation next season. This will also be his second straight start against the Tigers. He only lasted 4.2 innings in his last one, which included three earned runs, six hits, three walks, and seven strikeouts.

For the second time in a row, Schmidt will be facing Matt Manning, who has been cruising of late. He allowed two hits and two walks with four strikeouts in six scoreless innings against the Yankees. Manning has allowed just four runs (one earned) over his last four starts (23.2 innings).

Thursday at 7:05 pm ET: Carlos Rodon vs. Eduardo Rodriguez

Carlos Rodon got the win in his last start, which came over the weekend against the Astros. He allowed two runs on three hits, one walk, and four strikeouts in five innings. He has a 4.50 lifetime ERA against the Tigers in 11 starts. However, that number was down to 1.38 through two starts (13 innings) in 2022.

Eduardo Rodriguez has experienced uneven performances over his last five starts. His most recent outing was solid, though. E-Rod allowed one run on six hits, two walks, and seven strikeouts in 6.2 innings. Across 24 career appearances vs. the Yankees (22 starts), Rodriguez is 8-6 with a 3.76 ERA.

