Sep 1, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Jasson Dominguez (89) hits a two-run home run home run to left field against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Exciting New York Yankees prospect continued the even more exciting start to his MLB career on Sunday.

Facing Astros righty Cristian Javier, “The Martian” absolutely destroyed a pitch deep to right field for a two-run homer. The blast traveled 358 feet and gave the Yankees the lead.

Jasson Dominguez now has two MLB homers since being promoted on Sept. 1. The Yankees lead the Astros 3-1 in the sixth inning.

Josh Benjamin
Josh Benjamin has been a staff writer at ESNY since 2018. He has had opinions about everything, especially the Yankees and Knicks. He co-hosts the “Bleacher Creatures” podcast and is always looking for new pieces of sports history to uncover, usually with a Yankee Tavern chicken parm sub in hand.

