Exciting New York Yankees prospect continued the even more exciting start to his MLB career on Sunday.

Facing Astros righty Cristian Javier, “The Martian” absolutely destroyed a pitch deep to right field for a two-run homer. The blast traveled 358 feet and gave the Yankees the lead.

Our Favorite Martian 👽 pic.twitter.com/YUt0YK7js1 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 4, 2023

Jasson Dominguez now has two MLB homers since being promoted on Sept. 1. The Yankees lead the Astros 3-1 in the sixth inning.