Yankees outfield prospect Jasson Dominguez has already had an MLB debut for the ages, and it’s still only the first inning.

Facing future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander, the switch-hitter known as “The Martian” parked a two-run shot into the Crawford Boxes in Houston.

Welcome to the Space Jam 🛸👽 Congratulations on your 1st big-league home run, @gonjass7! pic.twitter.com/oVTziNbSlP — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 2, 2023

Much like his teammate Aaron Judge, Jasson Dominguez can now say he started his MLB career in the best way: With a home run. The Yankees lead the Astros 3-0 in the first inning.