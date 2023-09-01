Jasson Dominguez (right) swings during the August 25, 2023 game against the Bowie Baysox at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, N.J.

Yankees outfield prospect Jasson Dominguez has already had an MLB debut for the ages, and it’s still only the first inning.

Facing future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander, the switch-hitter known as “The Martian” parked a two-run shot into the Crawford Boxes in Houston.

Much like his teammate Aaron Judge, Jasson Dominguez can now say he started his MLB career in the best way: With a home run. The Yankees lead the Astros 3-0 in the first inning.

-Follow ESNY - Elite Sports NY on Google News to keep up with the latest New York sports news.

Josh Benjamin
Josh Benjamin has been a staff writer at ESNY since 2018. He has had opinions about everything, especially the Yankees and Knicks. He co-hosts the “Bleacher Creatures” podcast and is always looking for new pieces of sports history to uncover, usually with a Yankee Tavern chicken parm sub in hand.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR