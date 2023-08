Brand new ballgame 👏 pic.twitter.com/NRpYFwORri — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 31, 2023

The New York Yankees were down to their last out before rookie shortstop sensation Anthony Volpe saved the day.

Facing Tigers closer Alex Lange, Volpe turned a hanging sinker into a game-tying three-run home run. Volpe’s blast tied the game 3-3 and was his 20th home run of the year.

Volpe’s home run also gave him a 20-20 season.