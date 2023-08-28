In the midst of a 10-game road trip, the Yankees have arrived in the Motor City after an eventful three-game weekend set vs. the Rays. Their stay in Detroit to face the Tigers will last four games before heading to Houston.

Here are the probable pitching matchups at the moment.

Monday at 6:40 p.m. ET: Luis Severino vs. Reese Olson

Luis Severino finally found some relief in his last start. With the Yankees trying to avoid their first 10-game losing streak since 1913, Sevy one-hit the Nationals across 6.2 shutout innings to get the win. He has a 2.11 lifetime ERA against the Tigers and posted a 0.75 mark in two starts (12 innings) last season.

Through his first 15 games (12 starts) in the big leagues, Reese Olson owns a 5.29 ERA and 1.25 WHIP in 68 innings. He’s allowed 10 earned runs in his last 7.1 innings. Olson has also allowed at least four earned runs in five of his last six starts.

Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. ET: Michael King vs. Tarik Skubal

Michael King will start for the Yankees for the third time in his last five appearances. His most recent start was his last outing, which came against the Nationals. King allowed one unearned run on one hit, two walks, and three strikeouts in 2.2 innings. The right-hander has allowed two runs in 4.1 career innings vs. the Tigers.

Tarik Skubal has a 4.06 ERA in his first nine starts of the 2023 season. He’s been either really good or really hittable. Skubal has racked up five starts of allowing one earned run or fewer, and four where he’s allowed four-plus runs. The hurler owns a 4.00 ERA in two career starts vs. the Yankees. This will be the first time he faces them since 2021.

Wednesday at 6:40 p.m. ET: Gerrit Cole vs. TBD

Gerrit Cole bounced back from his rough outing in Boston in a big way. The right-hander won New York’s only game in Tampa after allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits, no walks, and 11 strikeouts in 7.2 innings. In 65 career innings against the Tigers, Cole is 7-1 with a 1.94 ERA.

The Tigers haven’t officially announced a starter for Game 3 of this series yet, but it could be Matt Manning if he’s healthy enough to do so. The 25-year-old has a 3.93 ERA through 71 innings this year. After three straight rough starts, he’s been excellent over his most recent three. Manning has produced a 0.51 ERA over his last 17.2 innings. This would be his first career start vs. the Yankees.

Thursday at 1:10 p.m. ET: Clarke Schmidt vs. TBD

While Clarke Schmidt got the loss in his last start against the Rays, he put together his longest outing of the year. The right-hander lasted 6.2 innings while allowing three runs (one earned) on six hits, no walks, and five strikeouts. He’s faced the Tigers twice so far in his career, but this will be his first start.

Detroit also hasn’t officially announced a starter for Thursday’s finale, but it could be Eduardo Rodriguez. Despite allowing four runs in 4.2 innings against the Astros in his last start, E-Rod has pitched well overall since vetoing a trade to the Dodgers. He owns a 3.99 ERA over his most recent 24.1 innings. The former Red Sox hurler has racked up 122 career innings against the Yankees. He owns an 8-6 record with a 3.76 ERA vs. New York.

