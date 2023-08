Yankees rookie outfielder Everson Pereira finally broke through for his first career MLB hit. Facing reliever Jordan Weems, Pereira laced a double down the left field line.

Pereira is now 1 for 12 in his MLB career.

First hit in the majors for Pereira 👊 Congratulations Everson! pic.twitter.com/xQsDewP9GU — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 24, 2023

The Yankees trail Washington 5-4 entering the ninth inning.