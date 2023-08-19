Vibes around the 2023 Yankees haven’t been immaculate for a while. Things seemed to start going sour when Aaron Judge hurt his toe crashing into the outfield wall at Dodger Stadium in June. But, it’s fair to say that what’s going on right now is rock bottom for the Bombers.

New York lost its second straight contest to the Red Sox at home this weekend. This is part of a seven-game losing streak that’s seen manager Aaron Boone’s team sink below .500 with a 60-63 record.

After losing two of three to the Chicago White Sox, the Bombers beat the Miami Marlins in their series opener on Friday, August 11th. It’s been downhill since then. Following Friday night’s loss, Boone spoke to his club and then said this to the media:

Boone believes in his squad 👏 pic.twitter.com/HUn07TJoPz — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) August 19, 2023

It’s easy to feel that way when you have Gerrit Cole about to take the mound. But he’s also not immune to the futility right now. Boston jumped out to an early 4-0 lead on Saturday thanks to a Luis Urias grand slam. It didn’t get any better from there.

They chased Cole from the game after he allowed six runs on seven hits in four innings, and the Yankees eventually lost by a score of 8-1. As you can imagine, fans at Yankee Stadium weren’t pleased. That includes the nun pictured below. She’s obviously upset about not being able to enjoy a nice beer because the Yankees can’t figure out how to baseball right now:

Vibe check from Yankee Stadium: a nun appears to be unimpressed while drinking a beer. pic.twitter.com/VInpxeXhHr — Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) August 19, 2023

When things are bad, they’re really bad. Is this rock bottom for the Yankees? We’ll find out soon enough. They have one final game against the Red Sox on Sunday afternoon before a day off on Monday. New York will then host the Washington Nationals for three nights before starting a 10-game road trip that includes stops at Tampa Bay and Houston.

As if things haven’t gotten real enough already, they’re about to get even more real.

