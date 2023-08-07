The Yankees came home after a weekend trip to Baltimore for an important seven-game homestand vs. the Rays and Astros. New York ended up going 3-4. They’re out of last place in the AL East but are also 4.5 games out of the final Wild Card spot. Now, the Bombers head to the Windy City to face the White Sox.

This is the start of a nine-game road trip that’ll have stops in Chicago, Miami, and Atlanta. Here are the probable pitching matchups for this three-game set in Chi-town.

Monday at 8:10 p.m. ET: Gerrit Cole vs. Dylan Cease

Gerrit Cole has been rolling. He turned in his second-straight outing of seven innings in his last start. Since July 2nd (six starts), the right-hander has produced a 2.27 ERA with 44 strikeouts in 39.2 innings. This will be Cole’s first appearance against the White Sox this season. He allowed three runs on six hits with nine strikeouts across 6.1 innings against them in 2022.

Many of us thought Dylan Cease would be on another team right now. But nope — he’s still on the White Sox and is gearing up for an appearance against the Yankees. His first start following the trade deadline didn’t go well. Cease allowed seven runs on seven hits, three walks, and one strikeout in 1.2 innings against the Rangers on August 2nd. He’ll be looking to get on track vs. New York, a team he’s posted a 9.45 lifetime ERA against in 13.1 innings.

Tuesday at 8:10 p.m. ET: Clarke Schmidt vs. Touki Toussaint

Clarke Schmidt hung in against the Astros in his last start, allowing two runs on four hits, one walk, and four strikeouts in five innings. He didn’t get the decision, but it was a game the Yankees eventually won, 4-3. Earlier this year against the White Sox, Schmidt allowed three runs on six hits, no walks, and one strikeout in six innings.

Touki Toussaint set a new season-high mark for strikeouts in his last start with nine punchies. Unfortunately for him, it was accompanied by allowing four runs on five hits and four walks in 5.1 innings. Toussaint one-hit the Yankees over five shutout innings in his lone 2022 start against them.

Wednesday at 8:10 p.m. ET: Luis Severino vs. Mike Clevinger

At the time of this writing, the Yankees hadn’t officially announced a starter for the finale of this series. It would be Luis Severino’s day to pitch, though, so we’ll go with that until we hear differently. (Maybe it could be Randy Vazquez?)

Sevy’s last start wasn’t as bad as the one in Baltimore, but it also wasn’t terrific. He lasted just four innings while allowing five runs on five hits, three walks, and two strikeouts. The righty faced Chicago earlier this year and allowed four runs on six hits in five innings against them.

Mike Clevinger hasn’t allowed more than three earned runs in any of his last five starts. He also hasn’t completed more than 5.2 innings in any of those appearances, either. The Yankees touched him up for three runs on six hits in 5.2 innings earlier this year.

