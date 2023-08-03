The Yankees haven’t won a series since sweeping the Royals from July 21-23. They’ve also lost two straight series to AL East opponents in the Orioles and Rays. New York’s reward? A four-game set with the Astros.

Oh, and noted Yankee killer Justin Verlander will be making his first appearance since getting traded back to Houston at the trade deadline. Here are the probable pitching matchups at the moment.

Thursday at 7:15 p.m. ET: Clarke Schmidt vs. Cristian Javier

After being on the mound for their only victory in Baltimore, Clarke Schmidt has now won each of his last five decisions. He allowed three runs on five hits, one walk, and two strikeouts in five innings on July 29th against the Orioles. He hasn’t yet faced the Astros in the regular season but allowed two runs in one inning of relief against them in last year’s ALCS.

Cristian Javier turned in his first quality start in about six weeks during his last time on the mound for Houston. It included three runs on three hits, two walks, and nine strikeouts in six innings. In two starts against the Yankees last season, Javier allowed just one run on two hits, five walks, and 16 strikeouts in 12 innings.

Friday at 7:05 p.m. ET: Luis Severino vs. Hunter Brown

Luis Severino is feeling like the “worst pitcher in the game” these days, and it’s not hard to see why. His first 12 starts have led to a 7.49 ERA. Over his last five turns through the rotation, Sevy has allowed at least seven earned runs on three occasions. In two starts against the Astros last year, the right-hander posted a 3.75 ERA in 12 innings while posting an 0-2 record.

Hunter Brown has racked up 20 starts so far in 2023, which has led to a 4.12 ERA. The right-hander has also twirled two straight quality starts with nearly identical stat lines. He allowed two runs on six hits (one homer), two walks, four strikeouts and one hit batter in six innings against the A’s on July 23rd. In his very next appearance, he allowed two runs on four hits (one homer), two walks, four strikeouts, and one hit batter in six innings against the Rays. This will be his first career start vs. the Yankees.

Saturday at 1:05 p.m. ET: Nestor Cortes vs. TBD

Nestor Cortes has been sidelined by rotator cuff inflammation, but he’ll finally be making his return to the mound on Saturday afternoon. It’ll be his first appearance since allowing two runs on five hits, three walks, and six strikeouts in five innings against the Mariners on May 30th.

The Astros haven’t yet announced a starter for Saturday’s game. Once they do, we’ll update that information here.

Sunday at 1:35 p.m. ET: Carlos Rodon vs. TBD

This is not how Carlos Rodon wanted to begin his Yankees career. Through five starts, he’s 1-4 with a 6.29 ERA in 24.1 innings. After getting his first win against the Mets, the lefty allowed four runs on four hits (two homers), four walks, and five strikeouts in four innings vs. the Rays. Rodon does own a 1.55 lifetime ERA in seven starts vs. the Astros, but this will be the first time he faces them since 2021.

Houston also hasn’t officially announced a starter for Sunday’s finale. Once they do, we’ll update it here.

You can reach Matt Musico at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.