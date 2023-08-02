Giancarlo Stanton Yankees
Brad Penner | USA TODAY Sports

Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton gave his team’s offense a much-needed spark on Wednesday.

Facing Rays star lefty Shane McClanahan, the former MVP launched a go-ahead three-run home run to right-center. The ball traveled 408 feet with an exit velocity of 110.5 mph and capped a five-run inning for the Yankees.

Earlier in the inning, rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe snuck one over the short porch for a game-tying two-run shot. The Yankees lead the Rays 5-2 in the fourth inning.

Josh Benjamin
Josh Benjamin has been a staff writer at ESNY since 2018. He has had opinions about everything, especially the Yankees and Knicks. He co-hosts the “Bleacher Creatures” podcast and is always looking for new pieces of sports history to uncover, usually with a Yankee Tavern chicken parm sub in hand.

