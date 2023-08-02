Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton gave his team’s offense a much-needed spark on Wednesday.

Facing Rays star lefty Shane McClanahan, the former MVP launched a go-ahead three-run home run to right-center. The ball traveled 408 feet with an exit velocity of 110.5 mph and capped a five-run inning for the Yankees.

BIG G GOES BOOM. Giancarlo Stanton blasts a 3-run homer to right center field and the @Yankees lead 5-2!@Casamigos | #MLBNShowcase | #RepBX pic.twitter.com/yXpEgtsAiO — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) August 3, 2023

Earlier in the inning, rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe snuck one over the short porch for a game-tying two-run shot. The Yankees lead the Rays 5-2 in the fourth inning.