The Yankees managed to salvage a Subway Series split with the Mets in the Bronx this week. After a day off on Thursday, they’re set to begin a huge weekend series in Baltimore against the Orioles. Here are the probable pitching matchups.

Friday at 7:05 pm ET: Gerrit Cole vs. Grayson Rodriguez

Gerrit Cole has come out of the All-Star break cooking. He’s posted two straight quality starts with at least 10 strikeouts in each. He’ll be facing the Orioles for the second time this season. His first start didn’t go great, as it included five runs allowed on six hits, three walks, and two strikeouts in five innings.

Grayson Rodriguez has a 6.91 ERA through his first 12 MLB starts. However, his most recent outing is among his best. He allowed two runs on three hits, two walks, and six strikeouts in 5.2 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays. Friday will be Rodriguez’s first career start vs. the Yankees.

Saturday at 7:15 pm ET: Clarke Schmidt vs. Tyler Wells

Clarke Schmidt has now won each of his last four decisions and hasn’t taken a loss since June 6th. Through two starts in the second half, he’s allowed five runs on eight hits, two walks, and 10 strikeouts in 11.2 frames. Schmidt has already faced the Orioles three times in 2023. He owns a 5.40 ERA in 13.1 innings.

After completing six innings and registering a quality start in each of his last three outings before the All-Star break, Tyler Wells has had some trouble getting going in the second half. Across 6.1 innings, he’s allowed eight runs on seven hits, six walks, and seven strikeouts. Wells has faced the Yankees three times already this season, which has resulted in a 5.82 ERA in 17 innings of work.

Sunday at 7:10 pm ET: Luis Severino vs. Dean Kremer

Luis Severino didn’t necessarily have his best stuff in his last start against the Royals, but he registered his first win since June 24th. He allowed three runs on eight hits, no walks, and five strikeouts in 5.2 innings. His lone start against the Orioles happened right before the break, and it wasn’t pretty. Sevy surrendered seven runs on 10 hits in just 2.2 innings.

Dean Kremer has allowed no more than two earned runs in six-plus innings three times in his last four starts. His most recent outing against the Phillies included seven innings of one-run ball. In two previous starts against the Yankees this year, Kremer is 1-0 with a 3.75 ERA across 12 innings.

