Entering Sunday’s game, 401 players had hit home runs since Anthony Rizzo’s last one against the Reds on May 20.

Rizzo finally broke the streak against Kansas City’s Jordan Lyles, launching a solo shot to right field.

ANTHONY RIZZO DID IT pic.twitter.com/oDDEiliAv7 — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 23, 2023

Rizzo also had an RBI double in the first inning. Of course, his teammates reacted to the end of his power drought in the most appropriate way:

They gave Rizzo the silent treatment 😂 pic.twitter.com/e0MCISvy2Z — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 23, 2023

The Yankees lead the Royals 5-0 after three innings.