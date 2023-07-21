New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino has a torn ligament in his wrist and is out for the season. He should recover in time for spring training

In his place, the Yankees have called up catching prospect Ben Rortvedt from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Bryan Hoch of MLB.com added that the former All-Star and Gold Glover had been fighting the injury since spring training.

It was clear something was bothering Jose Trevino considering he batted just .210 with four home runs and 15 RBI this year. That’s a far cry from last year’s All-Star campaign, when he hit .248 with a career-high 11 home runs and 43 RBI.

“It’s very frustrating,” Trevino said. I want to be out there. I want to play; I love to play. I love to catch, I love to wear the pinstripes. There’s nothing more that I want to do than go out there and play, but at this point, I’m not helping anybody.”

In the meantime, it’s expected the Yankees will roll with Kyle Higashioka as the primary catcher. However, don’t sleep on Rortvedt. He’s a good performance away from making the Josh Donaldson trade actually look smart.

And in another shocking turn of events for Yankees catchers, No. 2 prospect Austin Wells was promoted to Triple-A not long after Trevino hit the IL. He was batting .237 with 11 homers at Double-A Somerset and won’t debut in the Bronx this year, but is getting close.

The Yankees could also pivot to the trade market for catching. Veteran beat reporter Mark Feinsand implied they could, and we even put together a list of targets.

The downside is that the Yankees will have a hard time replacing Jose Trevino’s glove. He ends his season tied for third in MLB with +6 framing runs and ranks seventh with a 49.9% strike rate.

The Yankees will hope that Trevino gets healthy and comes back with an improved bat in 2024.