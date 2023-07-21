Folks, the Yankees are reeling right now. They came out of the All-Star break with a 1-5 road trip, which included getting swept by the Angels. Now, they’re back home and hope to get on track vs. the Kansas City Royals.

Here are the probable pitching matchups at the moment.

Friday at 7:05 pm ET: Clarke Schmidt vs. Alec Marsh

Clarke Schmidt started the only game the Yankees won on their most recent road trip. He held the Rockies to two runs on three hits and one walk with eight strikeouts over six innings. That was his longest outing since June 6th and just the third time he’s completed six innings all year. He’s previously faced the Royals twice, but this will be his first start.

This will be Alec Marsh’s fourth career MLB start. He owns a 5.40 ERA in 15 innings and has taken the loss in each of his first three starts. His last appearance against the Rays was very good, though. Marsh allowed two runs on five hits, one walk, and 11 strikeouts in six innings.

Saturday at 1:05 pm ET: Gerrit Cole vs. Brady Singer

The Yankees ended up blowing the finale in Colorado, but it had nothing to do with Gerrit Cole. He allowed just one run on two hits, one walk, and 11 strikeouts in six innings before giving way to the bullpen. Cole owns a 2.46 lifetime ERA against the Royals in 45.2 innings.

Brady Singer has completed at least six innings in four of his last five starts. His longest during this span was his last start when he went eight innings in a win over Tampa Bay. Singer faced the Yankees last year and tossed a gem. He shut New York out over seven innings, allowing just one hit and one walk while whiffing 10.

Sunday at 1:35 pm ET: Luis Severino vs. Jordan Lyles

After consecutive outings of allowing seven earned runs, Luis Severino got himself back on track. The Bombers ended up losing to the Angels in extras, but Sevy surrendered just one run on six hits, three walks, and three strikeouts in six innings. This will be his fifth start against the Royals. Thus far, Severino owns a 4.63 ERA against them in 23.1 innings.

Jordan Lyles can’t do anything right for Kansas City. He’s 1-11 on the year, and the Royals are just 1-17 in games he starts. It’s not like he hasn’t pitched well enough to win sometimes, though. Lyles has allowed just one earned run over his last 11 innings of work (two starts). Both have been no decisions and eventual losses for KC. In six starts against the Yankees in 2022, Lyles went 2-2 with a 4.04 ERA in 35.2 innings.

You can reach Matt Musico at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.