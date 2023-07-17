Let’s just say the opening series of the second half didn’t go how the Yankees hoped it would. New York dropped two of three to the Rockies, with Colorado taking the rubber game in walk-off fashion. Now, New York continues its road trip to California to face the Angels.

Could it be the last time they face Los Angeles with Shohei Ohtani on the squad? We’ll soon find out. Here are the probable pitchers for this series at the moment.

Monday at 9:38 p.m. ET: Luis Severino vs. Griffin Canning

It’s been rough for Sevy since shutting out the Rangers over six innings on June 24th. In his most recent two starts, he’s allowed 16 runs (14 earned) on 19 hits, four walks, and five strikeouts in just five innings. His season-long ERA has ballooned from 5.25 to 7.38 over that time.

Griffin Canning has been better recently, but not by much. He’s allowed at least four runs in each of his last two starts, totaling nine in 8.2 innings. His season-long ERA is up to 4.62 thanks to those appearances. Canning faced the Yankees on April 19th, allowing two runs on four hits, three walks, and four strikeouts in 5.1 innings, which resulted in a 3-2 loss for Los Angeles.

Tuesday at 9:38 p.m. ET: Domingo German vs. Patrick Sandoval

After allowing nine hits in 4.1 innings following his perfect game, Domingo German finished off his first half by allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit, three walks, and nine strikeouts across six innings vs. the Cubs. He didn’t face the Angels during their visit to the Bronx in April. The right-hander owns a 2.57 lifetime ERA in 14 innings against them.

Patrick Sandoval has completed at least five innings in each of his last five starts. While he allowed seven runs in an appearance against the White Sox on June 29th, his final start prior to the All-Star break was better. He allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits, four walks, and five strikeouts in five innings against the Padres. The Yankees touched Sandoval up for five runs on four hits and six walks in four innings on April 20th.

Wednesday at 7:07 p.m. ET: Carlos Rodon vs. TBD

Carlos Rodon has started his Yankees career 0-2, which is not how he would’ve drawn it up. He struck out six and walked two in five innings against the Rockies, but it was accompanied by four earned runs and four hits allowed. This will surprisingly be his first career start against the Angels.

At the time of this writing, Los Angeles hadn’t yet announced a starter for this game. Once they do, we’ll update things here.

